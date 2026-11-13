Mankato has some solid front-line roles right now, from driving routes to stocking shelves to keeping service calls on track. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 – $65,000 average annual salary + $1,000 sign-on bonus and $3,000 retention bonus

+ and Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, 4:00 a.m. start

You’ll run a set route, stock and rotate bread and baked goods, and build relationships with store managers. Good fit if you like early mornings, driving, and a mix of physical work and sales.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $17.00 per hour (depends on experience and location)

Help keep the store stocked, clean, and organized while greeting customers. Comes with store discounts, paid time off, basic medical/dental/vision options, 401(k) with match, and a set schedule between 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Employer: Ignite Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration

Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $22 per hour

Be the main point of contact for customers: answer calls, book and dispatch service techs, and follow up after jobs. Great if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want steady hours with benefits in a small, local company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.