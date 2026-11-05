🏥 Mankato Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From CNA to $78K+

Mankato’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both new and experienced caregivers. Here are a couple of solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Optum / CARE Counseling

Optum / CARE Counseling Location: Mankato, MN (onsite or hybrid , at least 2 days on-site)

(onsite or , at least 2 days on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $22/hour, approx. $52,000 – $78,100 total annual cash (base + incentives, depending on productivity)

This role is for a Pre-Independent Licensed Therapist (PILT) working with outpatient mental health clients. You’ll do intakes, diagnostic evaluations, treatment planning, and crisis support, all with strong clinical supervision as you work toward independent licensure. Flexible billable hours and the option to work part of the week from home make this a good fit if you want both structure and flexibility.

Good fit if you:

Have or are finishing a Master’s or Doctoral degree in a behavioral health field

in a behavioral health field Are working toward MN licensure (LP, LPCC, LPC, LICSW, LGSW, LMFT, LAMFT, etc.)

Want strong supervision, training, and a clear path to grow your clinical career

Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management

Monarch Healthcare Management Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Not listed (CNA role in long-term/assisted living setting)

Not listed (CNA role in long-term/assisted living setting) Salary: Not listed

As a CNA, you’ll provide daily care and basic nursing support for tenants in a rehab/long-term care or assisted living setting, under an RN or clinical manager. Monarch highlights next-day pay (UKG Wallet), free single medical insurance, loan reimbursement, scholarships, PTO, 401k with match, and referral bonuses, plus clear career paths into other roles.

Good fit if you:

Are currently certified and listed on the Minnesota Nursing Assistant Registry

Want strong benefits and a stable role in a large Minnesota-based care network

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might spot a shift, schedule, or benefit that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.