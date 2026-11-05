🚌 Mankato, MN Transportation Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings

Mankato has a nice mix of steady local routes and higher‑paying road work right now. If you like being behind the wheel or working on the roads, these are worth a look.

Employer: Blue Earth County

Blue Earth County Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep county roads, bridges, and parks safe and in good shape. This role does semi‑skilled manual labor and runs light/medium equipment for road and bridge maintenance, plus basic equipment care and occasional direction of seasonal staff. Note: you must complete the Blue Earth County Job Application – a resume alone will not count.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Mankato, MN (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Based in (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for live shows, concerts, and Broadway tours instead of typical freight. Team owner‑operators get all miles paid, a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required and 2+ years’ experience needed.

Employer: City of Mankato

Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.77–$23.85/hr starting (2026), up to $31.91/hr

Drive city buses and mobility buses on fixed routes and special trips while helping riders get where they need to go safely. The City offers strong benefits (vacation, sick time, 11+ paid holidays, health insurance, PERA retirement, and more). You’ll need a good driving record and must obtain a Class B CDL with passenger endorsement within 60 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.