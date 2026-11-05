🛒 Mankato Customer Service Jobs With Multiple $18–$30/hr+ Roles

Mankato has some solid front-line jobs right now, from phones to tires to banking. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

OSL Retail Services Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hr base + uncapped commission (employees average $18/hr at minimum expectations; top performers $30+/hr)

Help customers pick the right phones and plans while earning strong commission. Good fit if you’re outgoing, into tech, and want room to grow with bonuses, insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Location: 1831 E Madison Ave, Mankato, MN 56001

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hr + possible hourly premiums

Hands-on role in the Tire & Battery Center doing tire and battery service plus customer help at the counter. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and even company-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, onsite)

Pay: $16.59–$21.00/hr base + commission (total potential $65,000–$75,500+/yr with strong performance)

Sell phones and wireless plans in-store while building long-term customer relationships. Strong training, day-one benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and generous paid time off make this a solid career-track retail job.

Employer: First National Bank Minnesota

Location: Mankato, MN (in person)

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri with rotating Saturdays)

(Mon–Fri with rotating Saturdays) Pay: $17.40–$19.00/hr

Work at the bank counter helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, and payments while keeping your cash drawer balanced. Great for someone detail-oriented who wants steady hours and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.