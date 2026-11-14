Mankato’s healthcare scene is small but busy, with solid options if you like one‑on‑one care or behavioral health. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Nuclear Care Partners

Nuclear Care Partners Location: Mankato, KS (patient in Scandia, KS )

(patient in ) Type: Full-time (days and nights)

(days and nights) Salary: Not listed (+$3/hr for nights and weekends)

Provide one‑on‑one skilled nursing in patients’ homes for former Department of Energy and nuclear workers. You’ll work with a nurse-led team, have consistent scheduling, and get benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision (FT), 401(k), EAP, and training/mentorship.

Employer: Nuclear Care Partners

Nuclear Care Partners Location: Mankato, KS (patient in Scandia, KS )

(patient in ) Type: Full-time (days and nights)

(days and nights) Salary: Not listed (+$3/hr for nights and weekends)

Hands‑on, in‑home nursing for a unique group of former atomic energy workers. This role offers flexible, consistent schedules, PTO, medical/dental/vision (FT), 401(k), EAP, and growth in home care, with support from a mission‑driven, nurse‑founded organization.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Mankato, KS (community, home, and school settings)

(community, home, and school settings) Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted)

(part-time options also noted) Salary: Not listed (PBS offers a compensation estimator online)

Work as a BCBA or BCaBA providing ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges. PBS is BCBA-owned, offers flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision (FT), PTO, paid holidays, quarterly bonuses, 401(k) with match, CEUs, and mentorship, plus tech tools to make documentation easier.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.