📅 Pinecrest Christmas at the Historic Village

Get into the holiday spirit at Pinecrest Christmas in Manitowoc County’s Historic Village.

Event times:

Friday, December 11 , 4 pm – 8 pm

, Saturday, December 12, Noon – 6 pm

Walk through historic homes decorated with holiday lights, candles, and traditional décor. Fires will be going, villagers will be “bustling” with preparations, and you can enjoy traditional music, tasty treats, and a look at how holidays were celebrated in the past.

Admission:

Adults: $15

$15 Seniors (62+): $13

$13 Children (4–17): $10

$10 Under 4: FREE

FREE Members: FREE

Bring the family for a cozy, old-fashioned Christmas outing close to home.