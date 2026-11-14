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Manitowoc County
📅 Pinecrest Christmas weekend at the Historic Village
2 days ago
📅 Pinecrest Christmas at the Historic Village
Get into the holiday spirit at Pinecrest Christmas in Manitowoc County’s Historic Village.
Event times:
- Friday, December 11, 4 pm – 8 pm
- Saturday, December 12, Noon – 6 pm
Walk through historic homes decorated with holiday lights, candles, and traditional décor. Fires will be going, villagers will be “bustling” with preparations, and you can enjoy traditional music, tasty treats, and a look at how holidays were celebrated in the past.
Admission:
- Adults: $15
- Seniors (62+): $13
- Children (4–17): $10
- Under 4: FREE
- Members: FREE
Bring the family for a cozy, old-fashioned Christmas outing close to home.
More Info: Pinecrest Christmas - Manitowoc County
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