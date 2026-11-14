Manitowoc has some solid logistics and supply chain roles open right now, from warehouse work to route sales and planning. If you like staying busy and keeping products moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Keep the plant running by moving materials between departments, running forklifts, tuggers, and cranes, and handling shipping and receiving. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with warehouse equipment, and like overnight work.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$64,000 annual target

Schedule: Sun, Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat | Start ~4:00 AM

Drive a PepsiCo truck, deliver snacks like Lay’s and Doritos, stock shelves, and build displays while working with local store managers. This is a physical, on‑the‑go job with steady hours, strong pay, and benefits for those who like being out on the road.

Employer: Alpha Baking Co., Inc. (Natural Ovens)

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time (not stated, but typical)

Full-time (not stated, but typical) Salary: Not listed

Unload ingredient trucks, check and enter receipts, track lots, and keep the ingredient room organized and clean. Great if you’re detail‑focused, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a steady role supporting food production.

Employer: FORCE America, Inc.

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Salary: Not listed

Plan production using MRP, manage inventory levels, and keep weekly schedules on track while working closely with other departments. Good match if you have a few years of material planning experience and like office-based work tied to the shop floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.