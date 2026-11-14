Manitowoc’s retail scene is busy right now, with big names hiring across stores and gas stations. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (Home Improvement)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (Home Improvement) Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers tackle home projects by finding the right tools, lumber, and supplies. This role is hands-on and customer-facing, with access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount.

Note: Also listed via Indeed under Lowe's Home Improvement – it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the dairy and frozen aisles, keeping shelves stocked, fresh, and organized while helping shoppers find what they need. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, medical/dental/vision, and paid education assistance.

Also posted on Indeed with the same title – it’s the same job, just another link.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running smoothly by managing grocery stock, rotation, and displays while giving friendly customer service. Good fit if you like details, staying organized, and want weekly pay, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at checkout, handling payments and helping customers end their trip on a high note. Ideal if you enjoy talking with people and want weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and strong benefits without needing prior experience.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in the grocery department, guide daily work, and help hit sales and service goals. Great step if you have retail experience and want to move into leadership while still enjoying weekly pay, discounts, and full benefits.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at the Meijer gas station, helping customers, stocking, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good for someone who likes a smaller, steady work setting with weekly pay, benefits, and chances to grow inside the company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby, and many don’t require prior experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.