Looking for a new feline friend in Manitowoc, WI? These adoptable cats at Lakeshore Humane Society, Inc. are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Lakeshore Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (920) 684-5401

This little orange boy is still a baby and has lots to learn and explore. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, Magnus could be your match.

👉 Meet Magnus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Lakeshore Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (920) 684-5401

Poppa is a handsome all-black adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Poppa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Lakeshore Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (920) 684-5401

Momma is a young black kitty with a lot of life ahead of her. She’s looking for a safe, steady home where she can relax and be loved.

👉 Meet Momma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Lakeshore Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (920) 684-5401

Lief is a brown baby boy with that classic kitten curiosity. He’ll need playtime, patience, and lots of gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Lief and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Lakeshore Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (920) 684-5401

Another brown baby boy, Erik is ready to grow up in a real home instead of a kennel. If you’ve been thinking about a kitten, add him to your list.

👉 Meet Erik and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Lakeshore Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (920) 684-5401

Soft gray and still so small, Jewel is a medium-haired baby who will likely grow into a fluffy beauty with the right care.

👉 Meet Jewel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Lakeshore Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (920) 684-5401

Fluttershy is a brown baby girl with a gentle name and a fresh start ahead of her. She’s waiting for someone to show her what home feels like.

👉 Meet Fluttershy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Lakeshore Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (920) 684-5401

Reenie is a mostly black kitten who’s ready to trade shelter life for toys, windowsills, and a favorite human.

👉 Meet Reenie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Lakeshore Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (920) 684-5401

Clara is an orange adult girl, a lovely choice if you want a cat who’s a bit more settled than a kitten but still full of charm.

👉 Meet Clara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Lakeshore Humane Society, Inc. at (920) 684-5401 or visit their website to learn about adoption fees, vetting, and how to apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.