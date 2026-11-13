Manufacturing in Manitowoc, WI is busy right now, with several shops looking for people who can lead teams and keep production on track.

Employer: Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole plant operation for a Fortune 250 manufacturer. You’ll drive lean improvements, manage budgets, grow the team, and own safety, quality, and delivery results. Requires a technical bachelor’s degree and 5+ years leading in manufacturing.

Employer: Not listed (MEP value stream / shipyard environment)

Not listed (MEP value stream / shipyard environment) Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Plan and maintain project schedules for new build and repair work, tying together engineering, purchasing, and production. Great fit if you like MS Project, high-mix/low-volume manufacturing, and being the go-to person for schedule and resource planning.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role over shop employees and shift leads in a metal fabrication environment. You’ll oversee daily production, enforce safety and quality, and work with press brakes, laser cutting, and robotic welding.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.