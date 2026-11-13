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🏥 Manitowoc, WI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Patient-Facing Roles
Healthcare hiring is steady in Manitowoc, WI, especially for hands-on roles in senior care, nursing, and dental support. If you like direct patient care and a team setting, these openings are worth a look.
Caregiver/Medication Technician – PM Shift
- Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living
- Location: Manitowoc, WI
- Type: Full-time, PM shift
- Salary: Not listed
Blend caregiving with med-tech duties in an assisted living and memory care community. You’ll support daily living (bathing, dressing, meals), respond to call lights, and assist with medications under clear protocols, with benefits, paid training, and growth paths.
Caregiver – 2nd Shift
- Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living
- Location: Manitowoc, WI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on resident care role focused on helping seniors stay safe, clean, and active. Expect a mix of personal care, light housekeeping, and activity support, plus access to health benefits, PTO, and training if you’re building a long-term senior care career.
Dental Assistant – Oral Surgery
- Employer: Aspen Dental
- Location: Manitowoc, WI (travel to nearby offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $28–$30/hour
Support an oral surgeon with procedures, X-rays, and infection control while traveling between local offices. This role comes with a strong hourly rate, benefits, 401(k) match, and free CE, ideal if you’re licensed and want to grow in surgical dentistry.
Lead Nurse LPN/RN – Shift Supervisor (1st Shift)
- Employer: Complete Care – Wisconsin
- Location: Manitowoc, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed (notes recent pay increases and daily pay option)
Lead a nursing team in a rehab/long-term care setting, coordinating patient care, supervising staff, and handling quality and compliance. Best fit for an experienced LPN/RN with at least two years in skilled or geriatric care who’s ready for a leadership step.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or shifts listed on the employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.