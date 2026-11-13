Manitowoc’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

This is a hands-on training program to move into retail management with a company that promotes from within. Perks include store discount, profit sharing, medical/dental, flexible scheduling, and lots of room to grow across stores, corporate, manufacturing, and distribution.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive wages)

Lead the team on the sales floor, support the manager, and handle shift management when needed. Good fit if you like cars or retail, with 401(k) + employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, PTO, health benefits, tuition help, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Fox Communities Credit Union

Location: Manitowoc, WI (branch location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the branch front line, support staff, and handle member transactions and problem-solving in a community-focused credit union. Offers a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, caregiver leave, and paid volunteer time off) plus growth in a large, stable credit union.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the full posting shows options you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.