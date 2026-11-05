💰 Manitowoc Accounting Jobs with Multiple Local Opportunities

Manitowoc’s finance scene is steady right now, with banks, title companies, and local firms all hiring. If you like numbers and client work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bank First

Bank First Location: Manitowoc, WI (headquarters)

(headquarters) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prepare and process retail loan documents while keeping everything in line with bank policy and federal rules. This role is a good fit if you have mortgage or banking experience, strong attention to detail, and like working in a team-focused, community bank setting.

Employer: First American

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $24.42 – $32.56 per hour

Handle real estate closings from start to finish: open escrow accounts, manage funds, review titles, and prepare closing documents. This is a fast-paced, client-facing role with a national company that offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and an employee stock purchase plan (based on eligibility).

Employer: Hibbard & Ruby Wealth Management

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Seasonal, full-time or part-time (Jan–May)

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour + bonus

Join a local wealth management and tax team for busy tax season, helping prepare returns, answer client questions, and support office operations. Comes with 401(k) + match, PTO, paid holidays, and bonus opportunities, ideal if you have tax or financial services experience and want seasonal work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow roles around good people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.