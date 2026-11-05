🛒 Manitowoc Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Manitowoc retail is busy right now—big box stores are hiring and offering solid perks, training, and room to grow.

Here are several customer service and retail roles worth a look:

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the outdoor yard running smoothly—help customers, load/unload trucks with equipment, and support sales. Menards highlights extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun, store discount, profit sharing, medical/dental, flexible scheduling, and promote-from-within growth.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want flexible hours and customer contact. You’ll greet shoppers, help them find products, and keep shelves looking good. Perks include extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun, store discount, profit sharing, dental plan, flexible scheduling, and on-the-job training.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time (about 45 hours/week)

Pay range: $18.50 – $23.88/hour

Application window currently expected to close: 02/04/2027

A 16-week program to prepare you to run your own CVS store. You’ll learn leadership, merchandising, inventory, and high-level customer service, with virtual and hands-on training plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

Employer: Meijer

Location: Manitowoc, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role focused on stocking, organizing shelves, and helping customers when needed. Meijer offers weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental and family care leave, paid education assistance, medical/dental/vision, and growth programs.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.