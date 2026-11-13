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Manitou Springs
Turkey Shoot Fundraiser and Free Dinner Tonight
10 days ago
The Manitou Springs Fire Department is hosting its Annual Turkey Shoot Fundraiser on the evening of 2026-11-13, with a free Thanksgiving dinner served by local firefighters. Families are invited to attend, enjoy holiday activities, and try to win a turkey while supporting the fire department.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Manitou Springs Fire Department
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