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Manistee
📢 Nov 19 meeting on Maple Street Safe Routes to School
5 days ago
📢 Share your input on safer routes to school in Manistee
The City of Manistee is holding a public engagement meeting to talk about proposed improvements along Maple Street as part of an upcoming Safe Routes to School grant application.
When: Thursday, November 19, 5:30–7:30 pm
Where: Manistee Elementary School, Band Room
Community members are invited to:
- Learn about the proposed Maple Street plans
- Ask questions
- Share feedback and ideas
If you live, work, or have kids who travel near Maple Street or Manistee Elementary School, this is a good chance to help shape the project before the grant application is submitted.
More Info: Public Engagement Meeting - Safe Routes to School ...
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