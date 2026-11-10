📢 Nov 19 meeting on Maple Street Safe Routes to School

📢 Share your input on safer routes to school in Manistee

The City of Manistee is holding a public engagement meeting to talk about proposed improvements along Maple Street as part of an upcoming Safe Routes to School grant application.

When: Thursday, November 19, 5:30–7:30 pm

Where: Manistee Elementary School, Band Room

Community members are invited to:

Learn about the proposed Maple Street plans

Ask questions

Share feedback and ideas

If you live, work, or have kids who travel near Maple Street or Manistee Elementary School, this is a good chance to help shape the project before the grant application is submitted.