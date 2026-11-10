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Manistee

📢 Nov 19 meeting on Maple Street Safe Routes to School

5 days ago

📢 Share your input on safer routes to school in Manistee

The City of Manistee is holding a public engagement meeting to talk about proposed improvements along Maple Street as part of an upcoming Safe Routes to School grant application.

When: Thursday, November 19, 5:30–7:30 pm
Where: Manistee Elementary School, Band Room

Community members are invited to:

  • Learn about the proposed Maple Street plans
  • Ask questions
  • Share feedback and ideas

If you live, work, or have kids who travel near Maple Street or Manistee Elementary School, this is a good chance to help shape the project before the grant application is submitted.

More Info: Public Engagement Meeting - Safe Routes to School ...

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