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Manistee
⚠️ Manistee City Hall closed Nov. 5, 11:30–1:30
2 days ago
⚠️ Manistee City Hall closed Nov. 5, 11:30–1:30
City Hall in Manistee will be closed on November 5 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM for a staff in‑service event.
If you need to make a payment during this time, you can still do it by using:
- The Water Street entrance dropbox, or
- The lower-level entrance dropbox
Plan any in-person business at City Hall for before 11:30 AM or after 1:30 PM on November 5.
More Info: City Offices Closed • Manistee, MI
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