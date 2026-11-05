⚠️ Manistee City Hall closed Nov. 5, 11:30–1:30

City Hall in Manistee will be closed on November 5 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM for a staff in‑service event.

If you need to make a payment during this time, you can still do it by using:

The Water Street entrance dropbox , or

, or The lower-level entrance dropbox

Plan any in-person business at City Hall for before 11:30 AM or after 1:30 PM on November 5.