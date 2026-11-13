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📢 Holiday giving and book events at MT Public Library
📢 Holiday giving options at Manheim Township Public Library
Manheim Township Public Library has several ways you can give back this holiday season:
Extraordinary Give 2026: On Friday, Nov. 20, 12:00am–11:59pm, you can make a monetary gift to the Manheim Township Public Library Foundation and other Lancaster County nonprofits.
Books & Bags Silent Auction: Bidding runs Mon, Nov. 23 – Sat, Dec. 5 at 12:00pm. Stop by the library lobby to preview and bid on unique handmade bag-and-book pairings.
Gifts & Great Reads Book Event: From Sat, Dec. 5 – Wed, Dec. 9, shop gently used books, media, puzzles, and games for a suggested donation, including a big display of holiday books, DVDs, and CDs.
Toys for Tots: Bring new, unwrapped toys to the library through the first week of December.
MTPL Mitten Tree: After Thanksgiving, donate gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves for local families.
Ongoing donations: Drop off gently used books, media, puzzles, and games in the Book Spot during library hours (see website for volunteer hours and donation guidelines).
More Info: Did you know it's a season of giving at MTPL? • Ma...
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