📢 Holiday giving options at Manheim Township Public Library Manheim Township Public Library has several ways you can give back this holiday season: Extraordinary Give 2026 : On Friday, Nov. 20, 12:00am–11:59pm , you can make a monetary gift to the Manheim Township Public Library Foundation and other Lancaster County nonprofits.

Books & Bags Silent Auction : Bidding runs Mon, Nov. 23 – Sat, Dec. 5 at 12:00pm . Stop by the library lobby to preview and bid on unique handmade bag-and-book pairings.

Gifts & Great Reads Book Event : From Sat, Dec. 5 – Wed, Dec. 9 , shop gently used books, media, puzzles, and games for a suggested donation , including a big display of holiday books, DVDs, and CDs .

Toys for Tots : Bring new, unwrapped toys to the library through the first week of December .

MTPL Mitten Tree : After Thanksgiving , donate gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves for local families.

Ongoing donations: Drop off gently used books, media, puzzles, and games in the Book Spot during library hours (see website for volunteer hours and donation guidelines).

More Info: Did you know it's a season of giving at MTPL? • Ma...