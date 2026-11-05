🏭 Manheim, PA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Manufacturing in Manheim, PA is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like building, fixing, and making things run.

Below are several local openings you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: Fenner Precision Polymers

Fenner Precision Polymers Location: Lancaster, PA (onsite, near Manheim)

(onsite, near Manheim) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00 am–3:30 pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Inspect incoming, in-process, and final products to keep quality on point for a major polymers manufacturer. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can read drawings/specs, and want a clear career path with 3 quality tech levels.

Employer: TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Location: Manheim, PA (209 Shellyland Rd, onsite)

(209 Shellyland Rd, onsite) Type: Full-time, 4th shift (Friday–Sunday, 6 am–6 pm )

(Friday–Sunday, ) Salary: $19.61–$29.42/hour + 22% shift premium

Run CNC machining equipment (Citizen, Tsugami, milling, etc.) and do secondary work like tumbling and rework for a global tech manufacturer. Great if you want long weekends off, like working with your hands, and want strong benefits and overtime potential.

Employer: H&S Industrial

Location: Manheim, PA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on metal fabrication role building custom parts and products from blueprint to finished piece. Ideal if you have 3–5 years’ fabrication experience, enjoy welding and precision work, and want solid benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.