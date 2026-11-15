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🐱 Playful & Charming Cats Ready for Adoption in New York City
New York City has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are with Best Friends Animal Society – SoHo and are looking for their match.
Hopper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society – SoHo
- Phone: (929) 292-8300
Hopper is listed as “coming soon” and is still on his big adventure before arriving at the SoHo adoption center. The team is just starting to get to know him, and they’ll be sharing more about his personality and quirks as he settles in.
If you’re open to a bit of mystery and want to grow with a young cat from the start, Hopper could be a fun match once he arrives.
👉 Meet Hopper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daddy Yankee
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society – SoHo
- Phone: (929) 292-8300
Daddy Yankee is a handsome cream-colored adult cat with a soft, medium-length coat. Details about his personality and medical history are listed on his adoption page, and the shelter can share more about what kind of home would suit him best.
If you’re looking for a grown-up cat instead of a kitten, Daddy Yankee may be the calm companion you’ve been hoping for.
👉 Meet Daddy Yankee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin Spice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 3 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Spayed/Neutered: Yes (spayed)
- Microchipped: Yes
- Vaccinated & Preventatives: Yes, up to date and treated so she’s ready for home
- Location: On site at the Best Friends New York SoHo Lifesaving Center, 307 West Broadway, New York, NY, near Canal Street
- Hours: Open daily from 11:00 a.m. (see shelter for full hours)
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society – SoHo
- Phone: (929) 292-8300
Pumpkin Spice is a three-year-old girl full of personality and playful charm. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has had preventative treatments, so she’s all set to go home. With her striking brown tabby and black coat and lively spirit, she’s ready to brighten up someone’s apartment.
Her adoption fee is $0, making it even easier to bring her home if you’re the right match.
👉 Meet Pumpkin Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in New York City and thinking about adding a cat to your family, consider visiting Best Friends Animal Society – SoHo or calling (929) 292-8300 to ask about these wonderful kitties. Sharing this post with local friends can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.