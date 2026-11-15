New York City has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are with Best Friends Animal Society – SoHo and are looking for their match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society – SoHo

Phone: (929) 292-8300

Hopper is listed as “coming soon” and is still on his big adventure before arriving at the SoHo adoption center. The team is just starting to get to know him, and they’ll be sharing more about his personality and quirks as he settles in.

If you’re open to a bit of mystery and want to grow with a young cat from the start, Hopper could be a fun match once he arrives.

👉 Meet Hopper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society – SoHo

Phone: (929) 292-8300

Daddy Yankee is a handsome cream-colored adult cat with a soft, medium-length coat. Details about his personality and medical history are listed on his adoption page, and the shelter can share more about what kind of home would suit him best.

If you’re looking for a grown-up cat instead of a kitten, Daddy Yankee may be the calm companion you’ve been hoping for.

👉 Meet Daddy Yankee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption Fee: $0

Spayed/Neutered: Yes (spayed)

Yes (spayed) Microchipped: Yes

Yes Vaccinated & Preventatives: Yes, up to date and treated so she’s ready for home

Yes, up to date and treated so she’s ready for home Location: On site at the Best Friends New York SoHo Lifesaving Center , 307 West Broadway, New York, NY , near Canal Street

On site at the , , near Canal Street Hours: Open daily from 11:00 a.m. (see shelter for full hours)

Open daily from (see shelter for full hours) Shelter: Best Friends Animal Society – SoHo

Phone: (929) 292-8300

Pumpkin Spice is a three-year-old girl full of personality and playful charm. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has had preventative treatments, so she’s all set to go home. With her striking brown tabby and black coat and lively spirit, she’s ready to brighten up someone’s apartment.

Her adoption fee is $0, making it even easier to bring her home if you’re the right match.

👉 Meet Pumpkin Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in New York City and thinking about adding a cat to your family, consider visiting Best Friends Animal Society – SoHo or calling (929) 292-8300 to ask about these wonderful kitties. Sharing this post with local friends can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.