Manhattan is busy with sales and marketing hiring right now, especially in data‑driven media and fast‑growing consumer brands. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: AMS / Involved Media

AMS / Involved Media Location: Manhattan, NY (Hybrid NYC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $125,000

Data‑heavy role where you own the analytics story for big retail, healthcare, nonprofit, and higher‑ed clients. You’ll use SQL + Python/R, forecasting, and attribution to guide media strategy and present directly to marketing leaders.

Employer: Wyld

Location: Manhattan / South Brooklyn territory, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 base + commission potential

Field sales role growing Wyld’s cannabis edibles and beverages across New York retail. You’ll own a state quota, build key retail and distributor relationships, travel heavily in‑territory, and earn commission on top of a strong base and full benefits.

Employer: The Remedy Group

Location: New Jersey / Manhattan territory

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed

Healthcare sales role focused on specialty infusion therapies across neurology, immunology, rheumatology, and GI. You’ll grow a regional territory by building provider relationships and referral networks, with 50–70% travel in the area.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.