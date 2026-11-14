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Manhattan
🤝 Manhattan community roles: multiple BRC positions now hiring
3 days ago
Manhattan has a bunch of front-line roles open right now for people who want to support neighbors experiencing homelessness. If you’re calm under pressure and like helping others, these could be a strong fit.
Community Technician – Vanderbilt (Fri–Tue, 11pm–7:30am)
- Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)
- Location: Manhattan, NY (Vanderbilt program)
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, overnight
- Salary: Not listed
This is a hands-on, overnight role in a 24/7 shelter program, focused on safety, de-escalation, and crisis support for people experiencing homelessness. You’ll get BRC-paid training and certifications (CPR/First Aid, Narcan, Fire Safety) plus clear paths into case management and leadership.
Community Technician – Parkview (Wed–Sun, 11pm–7:30am)
- Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)
- Location: Manhattan, NY (Parkview program)
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, overnight
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight shift at BRC’s Parkview site, helping keep the building safe and calm while supporting residents with trauma-informed care. Good fit if you’re interested in social work or public health and want strong training, benefits from Day One, and room to grow.
Community Technician – Bowery Safe Haven (Fri–Tue, 11pm–7:30am)
- Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)
- Location: Manhattan, NY (Bowery Safe Haven)
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, overnight
- Salary: Not listed
Work overnight in a Safe Haven setting, doing rounds, responding to crises, and helping residents move toward stability. No prior shelter experience needed—BRC trains you and offers strong time-off, health benefits, and a 403(b) with employer match.
Community Technician – Inwood (Thu–Mon, 12am–8:30am)
- Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)
- Location: Manhattan, NY (Inwood program)
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, overnight/early morning
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight/early-morning role in Inwood, focused on monitoring the facility, handling conflicts, and supporting residents with dignity. Ideal if you’re a night owl who wants steady hours, strong benefits, and paid certifications.
Community Technician – Inwood (Mon–Fri, 4pm–12:30am)
- Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)
- Location: Manhattan, NY (Inwood program)
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, evening/late night
- Salary: Not listed
Evening-to-late-night shift in Inwood, with a focus on safety checks, documentation, and resident support. Great if you prefer not to work mornings and want a stable weekday schedule with strong training and benefits.
Entry Level Direct Service Positions (Multiple Shifts)
- Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)
- Location: Manhattan, NY (various shelter programs)
- Type: Full-time, various shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Broad entry-level openings across BRC shelters, with morning, evening, and overnight shifts. You’ll help monitor the building, support residents, write reports, and assist with safety and inspections—while earning strong benefits, paid training, and a path to grow in human services.
Community Technician – Parkview (Tue–Sat, 7am–3:30pm)
- Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)
- Location: Manhattan, NY (Parkview program)
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, daytime
- Salary: Not listed
Day shift at Parkview, ideal if you want a more traditional schedule while still doing direct, hands-on work with residents. You’ll handle rounds, de-escalation, documentation, and safety support, with health and dental from Day One and generous paid time off.
If you’re curious, click through a few of these and see which schedule and site fits your life best—then apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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