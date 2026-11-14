Manhattan HR is busy right now—especially in public service and healthcare. If you like people, process, and details, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Teachers Retirement System (TRS)

Teachers Retirement System (TRS) Location: 55 Water St, Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time (civil service, exam may be required)

(civil service, exam may be required) Salary: $113,690 – $150,000/year

Senior leadership role overseeing multiple benefits units (enrollment, member status, employer data, and more) for NYC teachers’ retirement benefits. Good fit if you have strong management experience, enjoy process improvement, and want to lead large, complex operations in a public-sector setting.

Employer: NYC Office of Administrative Trials & Hearings (OATH)

Location: 100 Church St, Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time (civil service, hybrid after training)

(civil service, hybrid after training) Salary: $62,371 – $72,275/year

Hands-on HR/timekeeping role supporting about 800 employees using CityTime and related systems. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, know (or want to learn) NYC pay and leave rules, and like a mix of data entry, problem-solving, and employee support.

Employer: VNS Health

Location: Manhattan, NY (hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.99 – $28.80/hour

Coordinates pre-employment and onboarding for new hires across clinical, home health aide, and corporate roles. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, health, 401k match, tuition help) and is great if you like guiding candidates from offer to first day and keeping everything compliant and organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related HR roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.