Manhattan has some solid public safety roles open right now, from front-line security to behind-the-scenes forensic work. If you like detailed work and helping keep the city safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (OCME – Anthropology)

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (OCME – Anthropology) Location: Manhattan, NY (520 1st Ave.)

(520 1st Ave.) Salary: $100,544/year

Type: Full-time , essential role, no exam required

, essential role, no exam required Posted until: 12/25/2026

You’ll independently analyze skeletal, decomposed, burned, or fragmented human remains to help identify decedents and assess trauma, and respond to select death scenes and disaster events. This role includes expert witness testimony, research, training law enforcement and OCME staff, and working on high-profile efforts like World Trade Center identifications.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services

Location: Manhattan, NY

Salary: $23.54/hour

Type: Full-time, set schedule, weekends required

This is a customer-facing security role in a corporate/concierge setting, where you’ll welcome visitors, manage access, patrol, respond to incidents, and write reports. Uniforms are provided, and there’s a benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays) plus room to grow inside a large security company.

Employer: New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (OCME – Forensic Autopsy Services)

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (OCME – Forensic Autopsy Services) Location: Manhattan, NY (520 1st Ave.)

(520 1st Ave.) Salary: $57,494 – $66,118/year

Type: Full-time , exam may be required

, exam may be required Posted until: 12/27/2026

You’ll support medical examiners in the autopsy suite—lifting and preparing remains, assisting with dissections, taking fingerprints, keeping equipment clean and safe, and helping supervise and train mortuary staff. Good fit if you have mortuary/autopsy experience and want a stable city role with clear procedures and structure.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.