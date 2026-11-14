Manhattan is busy and hiring, especially for people who like to stay on the move. Here are a few solid transportation roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Apex Logistix Inc

Apex Logistix Inc Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $19.50 per hour + weekly pay

Perks: Paid training, $200 bonus after 3 months with strong performance, no experience needed

Walk a 5–10 block radius delivering packages for a major online retailer. You’ll use a smartphone for routes, wear a provided uniform, and move boxes up to 50 lbs. Must be 18+, have a valid state ID, pass a drug screen, and be okay with schedule updates by text.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.00 per hour + tips

Benefits (eligible employees): Medical, dental, vision, FSA, disability, life insurance, 401(k), paid time off

Park and retrieve cars in busy Manhattan locations for an AI-powered parking company. You’ll greet customers, explain valet rates, follow traffic laws, and stay in uniform all shift. Must have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and be able to work overnights/weekends and lift up to 25 lbs.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.00 per hour + tips

Benefits (eligible employees): Medical, dental, vision, FSA, disability, life insurance, 401(k), paid time off

Similar valet role without the overnight label. You’ll inspect vehicles, park safely, help with directions, and handle customer questions. Requires a valid driver’s license, acceptable driving record, ability to handle US currency, and comfort standing and walking for most of the shift.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.