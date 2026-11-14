Manhattan is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from steady city jobs to flexible parking shifts and retail sales with big commission upside.

Here are several customer-facing roles hiring in and around Manhattan, NY:

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Location: Yorkville, NY (commutable from Manhattan)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Unlimited earning potential $65,000–$100,000 annually + $5,000 performance-based sign-on bonus

High-earning retail role helping customers furnish their homes with a consultative, relationship-based sales approach. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear growth paths if you want a long-term retail career.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Lower Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time (often 40+ hours/week)

Salary: Base pay not listed (varies by experience and location)

Lead a busy Starbucks store, coach a team, and run day-to-day operations in a high-traffic neighborhood. Role comes with robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid vacation and holidays, parental leave, and tuition coverage through ASU Online) plus strong internal growth potential.

Employer: NYC Department of Finance

Location: 59 Maiden Lane, Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time (civil service)

Salary: $61,656 – $70,904 per year

Apply by: 11/27/2026

City role helping New Yorkers understand and access property tax exemption programs via phone, email, 311, and in-person visits. Good fit if you have strong admin/customer service experience, want public sector stability, may use remote work up to 2 days/week, and are interested in Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+ Parking)

Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.00 per hour

Handle parking payments, give directions, and keep traffic moving at a Manhattan parking facility. Good for someone who wants part-time hours, simple math/transaction work, and access to benefits for eligible employees (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are also a great way to learn what’s out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.