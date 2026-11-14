Manhattan has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping busy offices running smoothly.

Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)

Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC) Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs, Mon–Fri 10am–6:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Support a transit homeless outreach team with phones, reports, schedules, and filing while helping New Yorkers experiencing homelessness. Great fit if you have 2+ years admin experience or an associate degree, know MS Word and Excel, and like a mission-driven workplace with health insurance, 3+ weeks vacation, 12 holidays, 403(b) match, tuition help, and FSAs.

Employer: Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY)

Location: 251 Lafayette St., Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $61,656 – $89,625

Posted until: 11/28/2026

Run the office for FDNY’s Counseling Service Unit, keeping client records, insurance info, appointments, and legal letters organized. Good for someone with strong admin/supervisory experience, comfort with health insurance paperwork, and interest in public service, loan forgiveness programs, and civil service career paths.

Employer: NYC Department of Finance

Location: 66 John St., Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $46,503 – $53,479

Posted until: 11/27/2026

Front-facing role helping the public with cash bail forms and court funds at the Manhattan Business Center. You’ll answer calls, process mail, and keep files organized; Spanish fluency is a plus, and this role may allow up to 2 remote days per week under the city’s pilot program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and city roles can open doors to long-term careers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.