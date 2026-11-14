Manhattan is busy with city projects and private builds, so planning and development pros are in demand. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: TAX COMMISSION (City of New York)

TAX COMMISSION (City of New York) Location: Manhattan, NY (1 Centre St.)

(1 Centre St.) Salary: $108,678 – $126,136

Type: Full-time, competitive civil service

Posted until: 01/12/2027

You’ll conduct hearings on property tax assessment appeals, analyze complex real estate valuations, and may supervise junior staff. Great fit if you have hands-on real property valuation experience and want stable city benefits plus potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness and 55-a Program eligibility.

Employer: New York City Department of Transportation

Location: Manhattan, NY (55 Water St.)

(55 Water St.) Salary: $75,777 – $111,552

Type: Full-time, City Planner title (civil service)

Posted until: 01/12/2027

Help shape how NYC talks about bikes and micromobility—creating web content, presentations, and campaigns that promote safer, more connected streets. Ideal if you have planning or communications experience, strong writing skills, and an interest in cycling and street design, with access to 55-a and Public Service Loan Forgiveness programs.

Employer: Navigate Search (recruiting for a commercial GC)

(recruiting for a commercial GC) Location: Manhattan, NY

Salary: Around $100,000 (based on experience)

Type: Full-time

Join a growing preconstruction team focused on office, retail, and tenant interior buildouts. Good move if you have 2+ years in commercial construction estimating, can read drawings, and want clear growth, bonuses, and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can fine-tune as you go.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.