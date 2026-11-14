📢 Jewel thief sentenced; DA shares fraud hotline

On November 13, 2026, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that Arsen Canaj was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in state prison.

Canaj stole about $438,000 in diamonds, precious gems, and jewelry from New York businesses. The DA said this sentencing is meant to show that people who scam Manhattan business owners will be prosecuted.

If you think you or your business has been the victim of a financial crime, you can contact the DA’s Financial Frauds Bureau at 212-335-8900.