Manhattan’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from public sector comms to high‑growth tech and global PR. Here are a few strong options worth a look this week.

Employer: Outset

Outset Location: Manhattan, NY (travel to client sites + SF HQ)

(travel to client sites + SF HQ) Type: Full-time, senior individual contributor

Salary: $200,000 – $300,000 total compensation range

Own a small portfolio of major global consulting and research firms and drive seven‑figure growth using Outset’s AI‑powered research platform. This is a high‑impact, high‑earning role for someone with 10+ years in enterprise sales and deep experience selling into big consulting or professional services firms.

Employer: New York City Commission on Human Rights

Location: 22 Reade St, Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time, civil service (Administrative Public Information Specialist)

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000

Application info: Posted 11/12/2026, listed until 01/11/2027

Lead digital content, social media, email, and web for the city’s human rights agency, supporting work around equity and anti-discrimination. Note: you must already be permanent in the title Administrative Public Information Specialist or reachable on Exam #5006 (or eligible via the 55‑a Program for qualified persons with disabilities).

Employer: Citizen Relations (part of Plus Company)

(part of Plus Company) Location: Manhattan, NY (also open to Los Angeles or Cincinnati)

(also open to Los Angeles or Cincinnati) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000 depending on experience

Mid‑senior PR and influencer marketing role on integrated teams for big consumer brands like P&G, Duracell, Papa Johns, Valvoline, and more. You’ll manage campaigns, media and influencer relations, and client communications, ideal for someone with 5–7 years agency or in‑house comms experience who wants to grow in a global award‑winning shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.