undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Manhattan Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Hourly Pay
Manhattan food spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast shifts, good tips, and working with people, these roles are worth a look.
Catering Attendant
- Employer: ELIOR GROUP (Constellation)
- Location: Manhattan, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22/hour
- Schedule: Monday, Wednesday & Thursday, 7AM–3PM, plus extra catering hours as needed
Help set up, serve, and break down catered events with an experienced team. Great if you like daytime hours, steady shifts, and an easy commute from any borough.
Sandwich Artist / Crew Member
- Employer: Barney Brown, Inc.
- Location: Midtown Manhattan, NY
- Type: Part-time (option to grow to full-time based on performance)
- Pay: $17–$19/hour + tips (about $1–$3/hr)
- Shifts: 3 days to start (Tue–Thu), with options like 7AM–2PM, 10AM–3PM, 11:30AM–4:30PM
- Benefits: 401(k), food provided, paid sick time, paid training
High-volume sandwich shop where you’ll prep, make sandwiches and salads, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. Good fit if you move fast, like a busy lunch rush, and want room to add more hours.
Barista Cashier
- Location: Manhattan, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$23/hour
- Hours: About 34–38 hours/week
- Benefits: Employee discount, paid training
Make coffee and other drinks, serve food, and run the register using POS systems like Aloha or Micros. Ideal if you’ve done café or barista work before and want steady full-time hours.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.