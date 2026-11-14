Manhattan food spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast shifts, good tips, and working with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ELIOR GROUP (Constellation)

ELIOR GROUP (Constellation) Location: Manhattan, NY

Manhattan, NY Type: Part-time

Pay: $22/hour

Schedule: Monday, Wednesday & Thursday, 7AM–3PM, plus extra catering hours as needed

Help set up, serve, and break down catered events with an experienced team. Great if you like daytime hours, steady shifts, and an easy commute from any borough.

Employer: Barney Brown, Inc.

Location: Midtown Manhattan, NY

Midtown Manhattan, NY Type: Part-time (option to grow to full-time based on performance)

(option to grow to full-time based on performance) Pay: $17–$19/hour + tips (about $1–$3/hr)

Shifts: 3 days to start (Tue–Thu), with options like 7AM–2PM , 10AM–3PM , 11:30AM–4:30PM

3 days to start (Tue–Thu), with options like , , Benefits: 401(k), food provided, paid sick time, paid training

High-volume sandwich shop where you’ll prep, make sandwiches and salads, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. Good fit if you move fast, like a busy lunch rush, and want room to add more hours.

Location: Manhattan, NY

Manhattan, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$23/hour

Hours: About 34–38 hours/week

About Benefits: Employee discount, paid training

Make coffee and other drinks, serve food, and run the register using POS systems like Aloha or Micros. Ideal if you’ve done café or barista work before and want steady full-time hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.