Manhattan’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level banking risk to senior public-sector leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Turn2Partners (global financial services client)

Turn2Partners (global financial services client) Location: Manhattan, NY (hybrid, 3 days onsite / 2 days remote )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $38–$45/hour

Support a growing risk department by reviewing financial data, testing controls, and working with risk and compliance teams. Good fit if you have 1+ year in banking/financial services risk and can start ASAP.

Employer: PTR Global (onsite with a small finance team)

(onsite with a small finance team) Location: Manhattan, NY (Midtown, 100% onsite)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $90,000–$120,000 + performance bonus

Hands-on treasury role covering cash management, deal funding, reconciliations, and reporting. Great for someone with 1–3 years in finance/treasury/accounting, strong Excel skills, and who likes owning daily and monthly routines in a small, fast-paced shop.

Employer: NYC Department of Finance

Location: 59 Maiden Lane, Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time, civil service

Salary: $120,000–$129,186

Remote: May be eligible for up to 2 days/week remote under the city’s pilot program

Lead the Fiscal Services Unit overseeing accounts payable, reimbursements, imprest fund, and travel for the agency. Designed for experienced public-sector accountants with administrative/managerial experience and a permanent Administrative Accountant (or comparable) civil service title.

Employer: NYC Administration for Children’s Services (ACS)

Location: 110 William St, Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time, civil service

Salary: $110,067–$135,000 (within a posted range up to $158,346)

Senior data-focused finance role leading a team that tracks and analyzes over $1B in annual payments to human services providers through PASSPort and FMS. Best for candidates who are permanent Administrative Staff Analysts, with strong analytics, reporting, and supervisory experience in public finance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Manhattan employers move fast, and getting your resume in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.