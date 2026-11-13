Manhattan has a steady mix of school and coaching jobs right now, from special‑needs support to French immersion and sports. Here are a few solid options if you like working with students.

Employer: YAI (iHOPE School)

YAI (iHOPE School) Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Work one-on-one with a student with brain-based disabilities, helping with classwork, therapies, and daily care. Good fit if you’re patient, detail‑oriented, and want hands-on experience in special education; high school diploma or GED required, with education or childcare experience a plus.

Employer: Private French immersion preschool

Location: Manhattan, NY 10011

Type: Full-time (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $27.00–$34.00/hour, based on experience

Co-teach a Reggio Emilia–inspired, contemporary art preschool class in French. Great for native/near-native French speakers with at least 2 years of early childhood experience; offers paid vacation, 401(k) with match, parental leave, and professional development.

Location: Randalls Island, NY (easy access from Manhattan)

(easy access from Manhattan) Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00/month (competition performance may affect payouts)

Lead a 30-player semi-pro squad with twice-weekly practices plus home and away games (travel provided). Best for someone who wants sideline experience building a competitive team and can commit to regular training and game days.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.