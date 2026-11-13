Manhattan’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, with options from entry-level patient care to advanced physician roles. If you’re looking to grow your career while staying in the city, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions (for a leading healthcare provider)

WhiteCap Workforce Solutions (for a leading healthcare provider) Location: Manhattan, NY (hybrid in-person/telehealth)

(hybrid in-person/telehealth) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient behavioral health role focused on youth and families, with a hybrid telehealth/in-person schedule and a collaborative care team. You’ll do evals, treatment plans, and med management in a family-centered, outpatient setting.

Employer: NYU Langone Health – Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital

Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time faculty

Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience (plus benefits)

Academic pediatric hospitalist role with teaching, clinical care, and scholarly/administrative work in a state-of-the-art acute care unit and level 1 nursery. Ideal if you want faculty appointment, resident teaching, and PHM-focused practice at a major academic center.

Employer: New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS)

Location: Manhattan, NY – FLOAT across Yorkville, Upper East Side, ECCC, Washington Heights

– FLOAT across Yorkville, Upper East Side, ECCC, Washington Heights Type: Full-time (four 10-hour shifts: Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, 8am–6pm; Tue off)

(four 10-hour shifts: Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, 8am–6pm; Tue off) Salary: Starting at $58/hour, based on experience

Oncology RN float role giving chemo, biologics, and supportive meds across several Manhattan sites. Comes with day-1 health insurance, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays, plus chances to join cancer research trials and work closely with patients and families.

Employer: OP Specialty Bracing

Location: Manhattan, NY, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.63 – $24.04/hour (Manhattan, NY)

Hands-on pediatric role where you help fit and adjust orthotic and prosthetic devices for kids—no prior orthotics experience needed, training provided. Great fit if you like working with children and want a path to orthotic certifications, with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, retirement plan, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.