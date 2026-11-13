Manhattan is busy and hiring, especially for people who like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smoothly. If you’re good with tools, cleaning, or HVAC, there’s something here for you.

Employer: NYC Housing Authority

NYC Housing Authority Location: Manhattan, NY (Neighborhood 05: East River, Jefferson, Wagner, Wilson)

Salary: $38,291–$53,779 per year

Type: Full-time

Deadline: Posted until 12/02/2026

No exam and no experience required. You’ll mix and apply plaster, help with dust control and cleanup, and travel between NYCHA developments in the neighborhood. Great entry role with city benefits, pension, and a path to become a Plasterer.

Employer: Anvil Facility Services

Anvil Facility Services Location: Manhattan, NY

Salary: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time (night shifts, 2–4 hours)

Night cleaning for offices, schools, and local businesses in Manhattan. W-2 job, weekly pay, paid training, uniform, 401(k), and flexible schedule. Spanish speakers welcome; many workers combine nearby sites to build more hours.

Employer: INNOVA

INNOVA Location: Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY

Salary: $120,000–$160,000 per year

Type: Full-time

High-level HVAC role doing advanced troubleshooting, repairs, installations, and testing in the field and warehouse. You’ll mentor junior techs, handle complex mechanical/electrical issues, and use service/CRM systems. Requires 5–7 years HVAC experience and certification, plus a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Pidy Inc.

Location: Inwood, NY (food manufacturing plant)

Salary: $35–$40/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Type: Full-time, hourly (standard 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., some overtime)

Hands-on maintenance role with a mechanical focus in a 24/7 food facility. You’ll repair and maintain conveyors, motors, pumps, gearboxes, do basic welding and PLC troubleshooting, and follow food safety rules. Comes with medical insurance, 15 vacation days in year 1, 7 personal days, and a 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.