Manhattan has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you’re organized, people-focused, and good with data or front-desk work.

Employer: The Ward Law Group, PL

Location: Manhattan, NY (535 Fifth Ave)

Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Front desk role at a busy personal injury law firm where you’re the first point of contact for clients and visitors. Great fit if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, love helping people, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition assistance) in a growth-focused office.

Employer: New York City Department of Education (NYC Public Schools)

Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Administrative & Central Office

Salary: $72,114 – $74,000

Posting End Date: 11/26/2026

Data-heavy role supporting equity and diversity work across NYC Public Schools. You’ll track contracts, analyze outreach and program data, and help shape reports and recommendations—ideal if you have community work + data/Excel skills and want public sector benefits and potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: Garmercy Smiles

Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Part- to full-time (expected 30–40 hours/week, in person)

Pay: $21.00 – $34.00 per hour

Front desk + insurance coordination at a dental office, handling phones, scheduling, EMR, and insurance claims. Good match if you have dental receptionist experience, know billing/coding, and want steady hours with 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and paid sick time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills from admin, customer service, and data work often transfer well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.