Manhattan’s finance scene is busy as ever, and a few solid roles are open right now. If you’ve got accounting or finance skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee

Bowery Residents' Committee Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 9–5)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on AP role handling vendor accounts, invoices, reconciliations, and month-end close support for a nonprofit. Good fit if you have 2+ years AP/accounting experience, strong Excel skills, and like detailed, steady work.

Employer: Robert Walters (recruiting for a global media & advertising company)

(recruiting for a global media & advertising company) Location: Manhattan, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior FP&A role with direct exposure to the CFO and senior leadership, owning budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis across North America. Best for someone with 4–7 years FP&A/financial analysis, strong modeling skills, and experience in complex or multinational environments.

Employer: Convelo Insurance Services (Signers National)

Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized commercial property underwriting role focused on religious institutions and nonprofits. Ideal if you have 5+ years commercial property underwriting, know rating/forms/coverages well, and enjoy building long-term relationships with agents and insureds.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more detail on the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.