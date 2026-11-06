⚖️ Manhattan Legal Jobs: Multiple Roles at $200K–$330K+

Manhattan’s legal market is running hot right now—especially for litigators and senior in‑house counsel. Here are several standout roles with strong pay and clear growth paths.

Employer: CoreWeave

Location: Manhattan, NY (global scope)

Salary: $275,000–$330,000 base + bonus + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time, senior in-house

Lead complex power and energy deals that fuel CoreWeave’s AI data centers worldwide. This role owns power procurement strategy, major energy contracts (PPAs, renewables, utilities), and regulatory work with FERC, PUCs, and global agencies—ideal for a seasoned energy lawyer who wants a front-row seat in AI infrastructure.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a high-rated real estate firm)

Location: Manhattan, NY

Salary: Up to $200K base + performance bonus

Type: Full-time, litigation

Join one of New York’s highest-rated real estate firms, with 50+ years in the market and 70+ attorneys. You’ll handle complex real estate litigation and high-profile property disputes alongside Super Lawyer–level partners.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for an NLJ-ranked firm)

Location: Manhattan, NY

Salary: Up to $250K base + performance bonus

Type: Full-time, bankruptcy litigation/restructuring

Work at a multi–award-winning, NLJ-ranked firm with a “Best Law Firm” and “Best Place to Work” track record. You’ll focus on complex Chapter 7, 11, and 13 matters, restructurings, and high-stakes bankruptcy litigation involving major financial institutions.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a national defense firm)

Location: Fully remote with NY bar; hearings/depositions in NYC

Salary: $250K base

Type: Full-time, civil/commercial litigation

Litigate complex commercial and casualty matters for a national defense firm with 1,400+ attorneys and 44+ offices. This is a fully remote New York role—office visits only for hearings or depositions.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a high-rated business law firm)

Location: Manhattan, NY

Salary: Up to $200K base + performance bonus

Type: Full-time, bankruptcy

Join a long-established business law firm known for complex bankruptcy work and a strong real estate and business focus. You’ll handle intricate bankruptcy matters involving distressed assets and major financial players, with mentorship from senior experts.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a national plaintiff firm)

Location: Manhattan, NY (remote-friendly)

Salary: Up to $200K base + case-related bonus

Type: Full-time, plaintiff employment

Work for a national plaintiff-side employment firm with 3,000+ wins and 100+ awards. You’ll manage your own docket of employee-side cases and play a role in firm leadership, strategy, and mentoring junior attorneys.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a mid-size NY firm)

Location: Manhattan, NY (remote with court/client days)

Salary: $250K base

Type: Full-time, commercial litigation

Handle contract disputes, business torts, and related civil matters for a 50-year-old, 80+ attorney firm with offices in Manhattan, Albany, Washington, White Plains, and Palm Beach. Most days are remote, with in-person time driven by court and client needs—not face time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and checking the details—many of these employers are open to strong candidates who don’t tick every single box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.