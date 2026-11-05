📣 Manhattan Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $80K+ Paths

Manhattan is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, especially for people who like building relationships and closing deals. Here are a few strong options, from entry-level to senior enterprise.

Employer: Levin

Levin Location: Manhattan, NY (in-office, hybrid Wednesday WFH after 4 weeks)

Salary: $55,000 base + uncapped commission (1st year OTE $70K+, top performers $100K+)

Type: Full-time

This is a structured “Associate Academy” for recent grads (Classes of 2023–2026) who want a sales-driven career in tech recruitment. You’ll learn full-cycle sales and recruiting, get clear promotion paths, strong benefits, and performance-based travel and equity opportunities.

Employer: Outset

Outset Location: Manhattan, NY

Salary: $200,000 – $300,000 total compensation range

Type: Full-time

Sell a fast-growing, AI-powered user research platform used by brands like Microsoft, Uber, HubSpot, and Nestlé. This is a senior enterprise SaaS role owning the full sales cycle, working closely with the founding team, and traveling up to 40% of the time.

Employer: Compass Group USA (Restaurant Associates portfolio)

(Restaurant Associates portfolio) Location: Manhattan, NY, US

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000 base + commission eligible

Type: Full-time

Lead event sales for private dining, semi-private events, and full restaurant buyouts in a refined, hospitality-focused setting. Ideal if you have 5–7 years in event sales or catering and want a mix of client cultivation, luxury service, and strong corporate benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.