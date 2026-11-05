🤝 Manhattan community & social services jobs with multiple openings

Manhattan has some solid community-focused roles open right now, from city agencies to a long-time East Harlem nonprofit. If you like helping neighbors get support and stay housed, these are worth a look.

Employer: NYC Administration for Children's Services (ACS)

NYC Administration for Children's Services (ACS) Location: 110 William St, Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time (civil service – Administrative Staff Analyst)

(civil service – Administrative Staff Analyst) Salary: $98,140 – $112,883 (within a broader range up to $131,956)

(within a broader range up to $131,956) Apply by: 12/04/2026 (Job ID 805666)

This role leads the new School-Based Early Support programs, partnering with NYC schools to connect families to help before child welfare involvement. You’ll manage a team, oversee contracts and data, and shape policy to improve safety and well-being for kids and families.

Employer: NYC Human Resources Administration / Dept. of Social Services

Location: 165 E 126th St, Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time (Community Associate)

(Community Associate) Salary: Around $65,989/year

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 9:30am–5:30pm

Apply by: 01/03/2027 (Job ID 807713)

You’ll do hands-on outreach—door knocking, calls, and texts—to connect New Yorkers with housing and other city benefits, then provide basic case management to help them actually get services. Good fit if you like community organizing, talking to people, and tracking your impact.

Employer: Cherokee Federal

Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.23/hour

You’ll support families in a housing/shelter setting—logging visitors, helping with move-ins and move-outs, doing room checks, helping with food distribution, and keeping the space safe and welcoming. Comes with a strong benefits package and is ideal if you have shelter or housing experience and speak Spanish and English.

Employer: Union Settlement Association

Location: East Harlem, NY

Type: Part-time (about 21 hours/week , 3 days, 8:30am–4:30pm)

(about , 3 days, 8:30am–4:30pm) Salary: Not listed

This role designs and coordinates health and wellness programs for older adults across Union Settlement’s senior centers and homebound services. You’ll build partnerships with hospitals and community groups, run workshops on fitness and mental health, and use data tools to track engagement and improve programs.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, check the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.