💰 Manhattan finance jobs with multiple roles, up to $86K+

Manhattan has some solid finance and accounting roles open right now, from City government to a local service corp. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a mix of full‑time and part‑time options to check out.

Employer: OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT & BUDGET (NYC OMB)

OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT & BUDGET (NYC OMB) Location: 255 Greenwich Street, Manhattan, NY

Salary: $60,764 – $86,995 (Assistant Analyst / Analyst / Senior Analyst levels)

(Assistant Analyst / Analyst / Senior Analyst levels) Type: Full-time, hybrid

Category: Finance, Accounting & Procurement

Finance, Accounting & Procurement Deadline: Posted until 01/03/2027

Work on the City’s FEMA Sandy disaster recovery and stimulus closeout budget. You’ll track federal funds, monitor spending, build reports, and make sure entries follow GAAP in the City’s financial systems. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in finance/econ/accounting/policy, strong Excel skills, and want public-sector experience with potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility and a clear growth path from Assistant to Senior Analyst.

Employer: 61st Street Service Corp

Location: Manhattan, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Handle end-to-end biweekly payroll using ADP: timecard review, wage and tax calculations, deductions, adjustments, and final checks. You’ll also support employees with payroll questions, run reports, and help with audits and process improvements. Best for someone with 2–5 years of payroll experience, strong Excel skills, and comfort working in a high-volume or multi-state payroll environment.

Employer: Office of the Comptroller – Bureau of Asset Management

Location: 1 Centre St., Manhattan, NY

Salary: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (graduate student role)

Category: Finance, Accounting & Procurement

Finance, Accounting & Procurement Deadline: Posted until 01/01/2027

Graduate-level role supporting the Diverse & Emerging Manager Strategy team that oversees NYC pension investments. You’ll do research, help with manager due diligence, track performance, and prepare reports and presentations. Ideal if you’re a 1st or 2nd year grad student in finance/econ/business/public policy, a NYC resident, and want hands-on experience in institutional investing and asset management, with potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and send it in while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.