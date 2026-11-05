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💰 Manhattan finance jobs with multiple roles, up to $86K+
Manhattan has some solid finance and accounting roles open right now, from City government to a local service corp. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a mix of full‑time and part‑time options to check out.
Analyst – FEMA Sandy Revenue and Financial Planning
- Employer: OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT & BUDGET (NYC OMB)
- Location: 255 Greenwich Street, Manhattan, NY
- Salary: $60,764 – $86,995 (Assistant Analyst / Analyst / Senior Analyst levels)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Category: Finance, Accounting & Procurement
- Deadline: Posted until 01/03/2027
Work on the City’s FEMA Sandy disaster recovery and stimulus closeout budget. You’ll track federal funds, monitor spending, build reports, and make sure entries follow GAAP in the City’s financial systems. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in finance/econ/accounting/policy, strong Excel skills, and want public-sector experience with potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility and a clear growth path from Assistant to Senior Analyst.
Payroll Specialist
- Employer: 61st Street Service Corp
- Location: Manhattan, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Handle end-to-end biweekly payroll using ADP: timecard review, wage and tax calculations, deductions, adjustments, and final checks. You’ll also support employees with payroll questions, run reports, and help with audits and process improvements. Best for someone with 2–5 years of payroll experience, strong Excel skills, and comfort working in a high-volume or multi-state payroll environment.
College Aide (Graduate Student) – Diverse and Emerging Manager Strategy
- Employer: Office of the Comptroller – Bureau of Asset Management
- Location: 1 Centre St., Manhattan, NY
- Salary: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (graduate student role)
- Category: Finance, Accounting & Procurement
- Deadline: Posted until 01/01/2027
Graduate-level role supporting the Diverse & Emerging Manager Strategy team that oversees NYC pension investments. You’ll do research, help with manager due diligence, track performance, and prepare reports and presentations. Ideal if you’re a 1st or 2nd year grad student in finance/econ/business/public policy, a NYC resident, and want hands-on experience in institutional investing and asset management, with potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility.
If one of these sounds like you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and send it in while the posting is still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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