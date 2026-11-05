🚌 Manhattan transportation jobs with multiple driving & planning roles

Manhattan is busy and always moving, which means steady demand for people who can keep the city’s streets, bikes, and deliveries running smoothly. Here are several solid transportation roles hiring now.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Metropolis Technologies (SP+) Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hr + tips

Work as a valet in the country’s largest parking network, helping customers park and retrieve their cars quickly and safely. Good fit if you’re friendly, can be on your feet, and like working with all kinds of people; benefits may include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off for eligible employees.

Employer: DBX Delivery

Location: Manhattan, NY (on the road, NYC area)

Type: Contract (flexible hours, part-time or full-time routes)

(flexible hours, part-time or full-time routes) Pay: About $25.00 – $35.00 per hour (route earnings + tips)

Pick up orders from local retailers and deliver to customers using your own vehicle, with routes planned by the DBX app to keep you in a small area. Great if you want flexible hours, weekly pay, and are comfortable driving in NYC traffic.

Employer: New York City Department of Transportation

Location: 55 Water St, Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time (civil service, Transportation Specialist)

Pay: $78,740 – $114,033 per year

Lead a citywide program to strengthen and maintain protected bike lanes and micromobility infrastructure across all five boroughs. Ideal for someone with transportation/urban planning or engineering experience, strong design and data skills, and a passion for safer streets and cycling in NYC.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can explore. Don’t wait too long; good transportation jobs in Manhattan tend to get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.