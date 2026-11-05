🏗️ Manhattan engineering & design roles with multiple openings

Manhattan is busy with big builds and bold design right now. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some strong roles open with solid pay and real project impact.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Manhattan, NY (office option; also other cities)

(office option; also other cities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000

Mid-level structural role on fast-paced industrial and energy projects across North America. You’ll design steel and concrete structures (foundations, frames, modular systems) using BIM tools like Revit, and work closely with construction teams in a design/build, EPC setting.

Employer: Diversified Systems (for a multi-brand retail client)

(for a multi-brand retail client) Location: Manhattan, NY (hybrid – onsite 3 days/week)

(hybrid – onsite 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior architecture/design leader role owning the creative vision for multiple retail brands. You’ll set and govern the “Design Standards Bible,” lead flagship and pop-up concepts, and manage a small creative team while partnering with real estate, construction, and marketing.

Employer: Metric Geo (recruiting for a fast-growing GC)

(recruiting for a fast-growing GC) Location: New York, NY (heavy civil projects across the city)

(heavy civil projects across the city) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000+ (DOE)

Project engineer role on iconic New York infrastructure: coastal work, transit, and major bridge projects. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in NY heavy civil and want growth, bonuses, and profit-sharing in a rapidly expanding contractor environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.