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🏗️ Manhattan engineering & design roles with multiple openings
Manhattan is busy with big builds and bold design right now. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some strong roles open with solid pay and real project impact.
Structural Engineer – Industrial/Energy
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Manhattan, NY (office option; also other cities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $140,000
Mid-level structural role on fast-paced industrial and energy projects across North America. You’ll design steel and concrete structures (foundations, frames, modular systems) using BIM tools like Revit, and work closely with construction teams in a design/build, EPC setting.
AVP Store Design
- Employer: Diversified Systems (for a multi-brand retail client)
- Location: Manhattan, NY (hybrid – onsite 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior architecture/design leader role owning the creative vision for multiple retail brands. You’ll set and govern the “Design Standards Bible,” lead flagship and pop-up concepts, and manage a small creative team while partnering with real estate, construction, and marketing.
Project Engineer – Heavy Civil
- Employer: Metric Geo (recruiting for a fast-growing GC)
- Location: New York, NY (heavy civil projects across the city)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $150,000+ (DOE)
Project engineer role on iconic New York infrastructure: coastal work, transit, and major bridge projects. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in NY heavy civil and want growth, bonuses, and profit-sharing in a rapidly expanding contractor environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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