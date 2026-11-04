🏥 Manhattan Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With $19–$500K+ Pay

Manhattan’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles, from hands-on home care to high-earning surgical work with no nights or weekends.

Employer: Skilled Wound Care

Skilled Wound Care Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time (independent contractor)

Full-time or Part-time (independent contractor) Salary: $250,000–$500,000+/year for full-time (no earning cap; bonuses available)

for full-time (no earning cap; bonuses available) Schedule: Monday–Friday, no nights, no weekends, no call

Use your bariatric surgery skills for bedside procedures and wound care in skilled nursing facilities, without OR marathons or 2 a.m. emergencies. Good fit if you want clinical autonomy, lighter physical strain, and strong earnings while still doing procedural work.

Employer: Skilled Wound Care

Skilled Wound Care Location: Manhattan, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time (independent contractor)

Full-time or Part-time (independent contractor) Salary: $250,000–$500,000+/year for full-time (no earning cap; bonuses available)

for full-time (no earning cap; bonuses available) Schedule: Monday–Friday, no nights, no weekends, no call

Ideal for general surgeons who want out of heavy call and long OR days. You’ll do surgical debridement and manage complex wounds in post-acute and skilled nursing settings, with streamlined documentation and the ability to follow patients through healing.

Employer: All Metro Health Care

Location: Manhattan, NY (plus Brooklyn & nearby areas)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Weekend shifts available

Full-time, Part-time, Weekend shifts available Pay: $19.86/hour+ (plus rewards program)

Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes, including help with daily activities, companionship, and keeping spaces safe and clean. Must have active NYS PCA or HHA certification, be able to work 12-hour shifts, and be comfortable with bedbound clients. Offers weekly pay, paid orientation, PTO, benefits, holiday pay, referral bonuses, and a caregiver rewards program.

If something here fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.