Manhattan’s campus scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up for people who love to teach and mentor. If you’re into education, design, or training, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch Location: Field assignment based in Manhattan, KS (travel to project sites, 2–6 months per project)

(travel to project sites, 2–6 months per project) Type: Full-time, staff

Salary: Not listed

Lead training for construction teams on tools like InEight Plan & Progress, Procore, and digital construction tech. This role is all about building and delivering training programs (classroom, field, and virtual) and coaching project teams on Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) and WorkFace Planning (WFP) across major power, water, grid, and industrial projects.

Employer: Kansas State University – College of Veterinary Medicine

Location: Manhattan, KS (On-site)

Type: 12‑month, tenure-track faculty

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Application deadline: January 15, 2027

Named Professorship in veterinary clinical nutrition, joining a team of primary care and internal medicine specialists. You’ll teach vet and grad students, run clinical nutrition services, and build your own research program, with access to K-State’s Pet Food Program, research colonies, and pilot-scale pet food facility.

Employer: Kansas State University – Industrial Design Program

Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time, 9‑month faculty (Tenure-track or Professor of Practice)

Start date: August 2027

Salary: Not listed

Teach design studios and courses in areas like foundational design, furniture design, and visual communication. Depending on your background, you can go tenure-track (teaching + research) or Professor of Practice (teaching + industry engagement), helping students connect studio work with real-world design practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.