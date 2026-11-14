Manhattan’s not just a college town right now—there are some solid openings if you love parks, pets, or the planet. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Digs Dog Care

Digs Dog Care Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role caring for dogs in daycare and boarding—supervising play, cleaning spaces, and helping with feeding and meds. Good fit if you love dogs, can handle active work on your feet, and want access to benefits, 401(k) match, and shared ownership options over time.

Employer: TÜV SÜD America Inc.

Location: Home-office, includes Manhattan, KS

Type: Part-time / Temporary (up to 12 months)

Salary: Not listed

Remote internship helping review data and documents for LEED, WELL, Fitwel, and BREEAM green building projects. Great for students or recent grads into sustainability who want real project experience and support toward a LEED Green Associate credential.

Employer: City of Manhattan, Kansas

Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $89,091.99 – $111,376.07/year, DOQ

Application Deadline: December 4, 2026

Senior leadership role running the City’s Recreation Division, from youth to active adult and aquatics programs. You’ll oversee staff, budgets, long-range planning, and special events, with strong benefits, KPERS retirement, paid leave, and up to $8,000/year in education reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances in the same network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.