Manhattan’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, there are several solid options here, from entry-level to management.

Employer: Houlihans Restaurant Manhattan, KS

Houlihans Restaurant Manhattan, KS Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $12.00/hour

Be the first friendly face guests see, manage reservations, and keep the front of house running smoothly. Best for someone who is upbeat, organized, and can work Friday & Saturday evenings and around major holidays.

Employer: So Long Saloon Inc

Location: Manhattan, KS 66502

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $40,000/year

Benefits: Employer-paid health insurance, discounted food & drink, monthly cell phone allowance, paid vacation

Lead back-of-house operations, support the kitchen team, handle scheduling, ordering, and some finances. Good fit if you have 2+ years of management experience and want a stable, full-time role with benefits.

Employer: LITTLE APPLE LANES

LITTLE APPLE LANES Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $12.00/hour

Hours: 15–25 hours/week expected

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Serve drinks at a lively bowling center, keep the bar stocked and clean, and chat with regulars and new guests. Great for someone 21+ who likes a fun, fast-paced evening and weekend schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.