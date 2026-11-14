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🍽️ Manhattan KS Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Manhattan’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, there are several solid options here, from entry-level to management.
Host/Hostess
- Employer: Houlihans Restaurant Manhattan, KS
- Location: Manhattan, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $12.00/hour
Be the first friendly face guests see, manage reservations, and keep the front of house running smoothly. Best for someone who is upbeat, organized, and can work Friday & Saturday evenings and around major holidays.
BOH Assistant Kitchen Manager
- Employer: So Long Saloon Inc
- Location: Manhattan, KS 66502
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $40,000/year
- Benefits: Employer-paid health insurance, discounted food & drink, monthly cell phone allowance, paid vacation
Lead back-of-house operations, support the kitchen team, handle scheduling, ordering, and some finances. Good fit if you have 2+ years of management experience and want a stable, full-time role with benefits.
Bartender
- Employer: LITTLE APPLE LANES
- Location: Manhattan, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $10.00 – $12.00/hour
- Hours: 15–25 hours/week expected
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training
Serve drinks at a lively bowling center, keep the bar stocked and clean, and chat with regulars and new guests. Great for someone 21+ who likes a fun, fast-paced evening and weekend schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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