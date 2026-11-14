Manhattan’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains and local shops all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options around town.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $20/hour

Help customers at the pharmacy counter, ring up sales, and support the pharmacist with prescriptions under direct supervision. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and want experience in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, and coach team members while serving customers. Great step up if you already have retail or supervisory experience and want leadership duties.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Classic front-end retail job: greet customers, run the register, keep shelves stocked, and help in photo and web pickup. Good entry-level role if you’re flexible for evenings and weekends.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Similar customer service role with added details on benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), and training programs (with a 30-hour work week). Nice option if you want steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time, temporary

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Short-term version of the customer service role, ideal if you want seasonal or temporary work with flexible hours and standard Walgreens retail duties.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Pay: $29.50/hour ; Year 1 Store Manager potential: $79,500 – $104,000 (salary + bonus estimate)

; (salary + bonus estimate) Hands-on leadership program where you learn to run an ALDI store, manage staff, schedules, inventory, and customer service. Strong pick if you have retail/management experience and want a clear path into higher-paying store leadership with solid benefits.

Employer: Cobalt Real Estate Management (Iron Gate Collective)

Location: Manhattan, KS – in-office

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $20/hour

Front-desk and phone hub for tenants, owners, and HOA boards—lots of scheduling, message routing, and calming tense situations. Comes with health, vision, PTO, and room to grow in property management.

Employer: Heritage Wine and Liquor

Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: From $13.50/hour

Help customers choose beer, wine, and spirits, run the register, restock, and keep the shop clean. You must be 21+ and comfortable checking IDs and lifting cases.

Employer: STC Consolidated Operations LLC (Sun Tan City)

Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (includes bonuses)

Not listed (includes bonuses) Salon-based retail role with sales, cleaning tanning rooms, and helping clients pick products and services. Perks include bonuses, free tanning, product discounts, flexible schedules, and growth opportunities.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.