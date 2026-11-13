Manhattan’s trades scene is busy right now—solid pay, steady work, and lots of room to move up if you’ve got skills and a good attitude.

Here are several strong Construction & Skilled Trades openings in Manhattan, KS worth a look:

Employer: Frontier Construction

Frontier Construction Location: Manhattan, KS (in person)

Manhattan, KS (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, dental, vision, PTO, tools provided, year-round work

Hands-on lead role where you run a crew on new builds, historic renovations, and light remodels. Great fit if you take pride in clean lines, can keep projects on schedule, and want steady, year-round painting work.

Employer: Abode Quality Home Repair

Location: Manhattan, KS (in person)

Manhattan, KS (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $38.00 per hour

Benefits: Competitive pay, performance bonuses, PTO, holiday pay, healthcare options, retirement plan (Simple IRA with match), company vehicle, tools provided

On-site leader role for someone with 3–10 years of residential carpentry who can run jobs, guide a crew, and keep clients happy. You’ll read plans, coordinate subs, and aim for “zero punch list” projects with strong support from a project manager.

Employer: Abode Quality Home Repair

Location: Manhattan, KS (in person)

Manhattan, KS (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: Competitive pay, overtime available, performance bonuses, PTO, holiday pay, healthcare options, retirement plan (Simple IRA with match), mileage reimbursement, tools provided, growth path to Lead Carpenter

Great for someone with 1+ year in construction who knows basic tools and wants to grow. You’ll handle rough and finish carpentry, keep sites clean and safe, and have a clear path to move up to Lead Carpenter.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.