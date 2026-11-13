Manhattan’s got steady demand for people who can keep buildings running and comfortable. If you’re handy with tools or HVAC, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Prime Place Apartments / The Prime Company

Prime Place Apartments / Location: Manhattan, KS (in person, multiple apartment communities)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM, shared on-call)

(Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM, shared on-call) Pay: $21–$25 per hour (higher end for strong HVAC + certification)

You’ll handle work orders, unit turns, and building systems across five apartment locations. Solid fit if you’ve done general maintenance (plumbing, electrical, carpentry) and want good benefits plus room to grow your HVAC skills.

Employer: USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) – National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF)

– National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) Location: Manhattan, KS

Type: Full-time, permanent federal role

Pay: $30.73 – $35.92 per hour (WG-10)

Who can apply: U.S. Citizens and Nationals

Closes: 11/25/2026 (multiple positions may be filled)

This role keeps advanced HVAC and refrigeration systems running in high-security labs and support buildings—everything from office systems to lab cold storage, growth chambers, and walk-in coolers. Expect hands-on installation, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance, plus strict safety, medical, and background requirements due to the biocontainment work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, apply anyway—maintenance and HVAC skills transfer well, and employers here are often open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.